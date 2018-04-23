David Hogg Announces June 5th Release Date for Gun Control Book

Parkland student activist David Hogg used a tweet Monday to announce that his gun control book, Never Again, will be released on June 5.

On April 19 Breitbart News reported Hogg’s announcement that he and his sister, Lauren, were writing the book about gun control movement which sprang from the Parkland attack.

Entertainment Weekly reported that David and Lauren “have been leaders in the gun control movement that took shape among students, in the aftermath of the Parkland shooting.” The siblings’ book “will explore their efforts taking on some of the most powerful forces in Washington and beyond, and will detail their commitment to new legislation aiming to prevent future tragedies.”

David used an April 23 tweet to announce that the book will be out on June 5:

Today @lauren_hoggs and I are announcing our book #NeverAgain that tells the story of the foundation of this movement for those we lost. Lauren and I will be using the money made from the book to help heal the community. #NeverAgain out June 5th https://t.co/Vh2gWVWNGq — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) April 18, 2018

