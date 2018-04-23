Deaf, Partially Blind Dog Rescues 3-Year-Old Girl Lost in Woods

A dog proved his loyalty to mankind Friday night when he stuck by a three-year-old girl lost in the woodlands of Australia.

ABC News of Australia reported that the girl, Aurora, wandered away from her home in Warwick, prompting more than 100 people to join a search party to look for her.

At 8 a.m. the next morning, she was found right next to a 14-year-old Australian cattle dog named Max, who is partially blind and completely deaf.

Ian Phipps, the person in charge of State Emergency Services for the area, said the girl had been found more than a mile from her house, but still on the family’s property.

“The area around the house is quite mountainous and is very inhospitable terrain to go walking in, so she’d traveled quite a distance with her dog that was quite loyal to her,” Phipps said.

Aurora’s grandmother, Leisa Bennett, said she called out to her granddaughter Saturday morning and heard a faint cry in the distance.

“I shot up the mountain and when I got to the top, the dog came to me and led me straight to her,” she said.

The Queensland Police were so impressed by Max’s heroic efforts that the department made the dog an honorary member of the squad.

“SUCH A GOOD BOY, MAX! He stayed with his 3-year-old human who was lost near Warwick last night while we frantically searched for her,” the Queensland Police Department wrote on Twitter. “For keeping her safe, you’re now an honorary police dog.”