Donald Trump Praises Food Stamps Low: ‘The American People Are Finally Back to Work’

President Donald Trump celebrated the news that 1.9 million fewer people in America were using food stamps.

“The American people are finally back to work!” Trump wrote on Twitter on Monday, sharing the statistic.

Food stamp enrollment reached an all-time high in 2013 as nearly 48 million people were participating in the program, but it has steadily declined – especially since some states have recently enacted stricter work requirements for many food stamp recipients.

Trump took executive action in April, ordering federal agencies to come up with ways to reduce the number of people who were on welfare and get them jobs.

Currently, the House Agricultural committee is debating further work requirements with food stamps, a proposal that infuriates most Democrats.