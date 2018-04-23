Former President George H.W. Bush in Intensive Care

Former President George H.W. Bush is in a Houston, Texas hospital Monday, six days after his wife, former First Lady Barbara Bush, passed away.

According to a statement from the former president’s office, he is “responding to treatments and appears to be recovering” after being admitted Sunday, just hours after returning from his wife’s funeral Saturday:

President Bush was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital yesterday morning after contracting an infection that spread to his blood. He is responding to treatments and appears to be recovering. We will issue additional updates as events warrant.

CNN reported the former president is in the intensive care unit. CNN’s source also claimed the president was in “critical condition” with sepsis, but had now stabilized.

The former president, 93, served in the nation’s highest office from 1989 to 1993. Barbara, his wife of 73 years, passed away Tuesday after a brief illness. The former president was in attendance, reportedly deciding to join his sons, former President George W. Bush and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, and other members of the Bush family after seeing the thousands who turned out to mourn.

This is a developing story.