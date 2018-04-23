French President Presents Donald Trump with Tree from Belleau Woods

French President Emmanuel Macron brought a tree with him on his visit to the United States, and the two leaders planted it together in the White House South Lawn.

The tree is an oak from Belleau Woods, a historic World War One battleground where American Marines fought against the German advance into France.

The 4.5 foot tree was taken from an area near the bulldog fountain, a historic landmark for Marines.

After Macron’s arrival, he went with Trump and their wives to the South Lawn and shoveled dirt around the tree that was planted in the ground.

President Trump and the first lady will host the Macrons for a dinner on Monday evening at Mount Vernon — George Washington’s historic home.

The first couples traveled aboard the presidential Marine One helicopter to the historic site.