John Oliver Shills for Mullahs with Pro-Iran Nuke Deal Ads

The Last Week Tonight host John Oliver is running an ad in Washington, D.C., in hopes of speaking directly to Trump regarding the Obama-era Iran nuclear deal.

It will not be the first ad run by the late night HBO comedian. Others have included information that Oliver suspects Trump does not understand. All of it features the “Catheter Cowboy,” an elderly gentleman who poses the beginning of each condescending sketch as if it were a commercial for catheter use. It is meant to lampoon both this real commercial, and, of course, President Donald Trump himself.

“Two of Trump’s top advisers are, like him, dead set against this deal,” Oliver said, referring to CIA Director and Secretary of State nominee Mike Pompeo, as well as National Security Advisor John Bolton. “They’re getting backup from Sean Hannity, whose show the president watches so much, advisers refer to him as the ‘shadow chief of staff,’” Oliver said.

Oliver concluded, “Hannity hates this deal too, so there is not really a way for us to get a moderating voice into this conversation short of buying time on Hannity’s show this week, and running an ad like this.” The ad itself is pretty direct, saying: “I’m here to tell you, the Iran deal may not be perfect, but it helps restrict Iran’s ability to stop making a bomb for at least 10 years.” Holding up a picture of Bolton, he asks, “You really want to listen to a guy with a mustache like this? Don’t do it, Donald. Don’t do it.”

“I’m not saying it’s going to change anything,” said Oliver, “but at least we will know that we tried.”