Man Who Wrestled Gun Away from Waffle House Shooter Raises over $45,000 for Victims’ Families

A man who many consider a hero for wrestling a gun away from the suspected shooter in a Tennessee Waffle House raised more than $45,000 for the victims’ families.

James Shaw Jr., 29, raised $45,668 as of Monday evening from more than 1,200 donors on GoFundMe for the victims in less than 24 hours, surpassing the original fundraising goal of $15,000.

“Please take the time to donate as all of the proceeds will be given to the families,” the page reads. “Thank you again for your generosity and blessings!”

Shaw suffered a gunshot wound on his elbow and burns on his hand from grabbing the rifle from the gunman who opened fire on patrons at the restaurant Sunday morning, killing four people and injuring at least three more.

“I’m not a hero. I’m just a regular person, and I think anybody could have did what I did if they are just pushed into that kind of cage,” Shaw told reporters at a press conference. “You have to either react or you’re going to fold, and I chose to react because I didn’t see any other way of living, and that’s all I wanted to do. I just wanted to live.”

Although Shaw does not consider himself to be a hero, many donors on the page praised him for his actions during the shooting.

“Thank you for your bravery, Mr. Shaw,” one donor wrote. “You are the future of our country. Please take care of yourself to heal from your traumatic experience, and God bless you.”

Even the White House commented on Shaw’s bravery, highlighting his “heroic actions” during Monday’s press briefing.

Police captured shooting suspect Travis Reinking, 29, Monday afternoon in a wooded area behind his home following a manhunt lasting for more than 24 hours.