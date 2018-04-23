Two teenage girls were arrested and charged with carjacking a pregnant teacher outside a Maryland elementary school, police said.

The Baltimore County Police announced that Tyana Keyshawn Holmes, 16, would be charged as an adult in connection with the violent incident at Villa Cresta Elementary School in Parkville on Friday.

Holmes faces charges of carjacking, robbery, and stealing a motor vehicle. Police have also charged a 14-year-old girl, who remains unidentified, as a juvenile.

Detectives with the Baltimore County Police carjacking unit are also trying to track down two other teenage girls whom they suspect were involved in the carjacking.

Police said the four girls assaulted the teacher and stole her vehicle as she left the elementary school. The teacher was uninjured but went to the hospital as a precaution because she is pregnant.

The four suspects allegedly went to the elementary school posing as guardians registering a child and approached a teacher in the parking lot after speaking with school administrators.

The Baltimore Sun reported that the girls allegedly knocked the victim’s cell phone out of her hand, causing her to trip and drop her purse in an attempt to flee.

Police stated that two of the teens fled in the teacher’s vehicle while the other two suspects fled in another vehicle.

Authorities have not been able to locate the teacher’s car, a black 2013 Kia Sportage.

The Baltimore Police Department is giving a reward to anyone who can provide information leading to an arrest and asking anyone with information to call (866) 756-2587.