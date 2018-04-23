Donald Trump Pressures Mexico to Block Illegal Immigrants from U.S. Border

President Donald Trump put pressure on Mexico to use its immigration laws to block illegal immigrants from Central America from crossing into the United States.

“Mexico, whose laws on immigration are very tough, must stop people from going through Mexico and into the U.S.,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

He proposed making Mexico do more to secure the border as part of the new NAFTA agreement currently under negotiation.

“Our Country cannot accept what is happening!” he wrote, adding that he wanted “fast” funding for his promised border wall.

The president said he had ordered Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen to block “caravans” of illegal immigrants traveling through Mexico to the United States.

“It is a disgrace,” he wrote. “We are the only Country in the World so naive! WALL”:

