Waffle House Gunman Captured in Wooded Area with Firearm in Backpack

The suspect who allegedly opened fire, killing four at an Antioch, Tennessee, Waffle House, was captured Monday afternoon at about 2:00 p.m. in a wooded area behind his residence.

The Washington Post reports that suspect, Travis Reinking, had a gun and ammunition in his backpack at the time of his arrest, but was taken into custody “without incident.”

Reinking allegedly opened fire on Waffle House patrons around 3:25 a.m Sunday morning.

ABC News reports that police believe Reinking stole a BMW on the Tuesday prior to the shooting, but do not know what his plans for the vehicle might have been. He reportedly drove up to the Waffle House in a “gold-colored Chevrolet Silverado pickup,” sat in the truck about four minutes, then exited the vehicle and opened fire. He killed two individuals outside the restaurant and two more inside.

Reinking was disarmed by Waffle House patron James Shaw Jr. Reinking then fled toward his apartment, where police believe he may grabbed a handgun.

Police confiscated two hunting rifles during a search of Reinking’s apartment.

Breitbart News reported that Reinking’s Illinois Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) care was revoked in 2017 after he was arrested near the White House. Consequently, on August 24, 2017, sheriff’s deputies seized Reinking’s firearms. Those firearms were passed to Reinking’s father, who had a valid FOID card. Police believe the father may have given his son access to the firearms thereafter.

