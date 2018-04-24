Conservative Parkland Survivor Questioned by School Security After Visiting Gun Range with Father

Conservative Parkland shooting survivor Kyle Kashuv was questioned by school security after he visited a shooting range with his father.

Kashuv posted videos of his day at the range. One of the videos showed him shooting an AR-style rifle:

"A well regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed." pic.twitter.com/mfVRATZ4DT — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 21, 2018

Kashuv praised the Second Amendment and the instructor who guided him at the range:

It was great learning about our inalienable right of #2A and how to properly use a gun. This was my first time ever touching a gun and it made me appreciate the #Constitution even more. My instructor was very informative; I learnt a lot. #2A is important and we need 2 preserve 2A pic.twitter.com/4rcOZbpl88 — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 21, 2018

Kashuv’s social media posts made the rounds and, upon returning to school, he quickly realized he had drawn the ire of security personnel–including members of the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. He told The Daily Wire that he was called out of class after the range visit and questioned by school security:

Near the end of third period, my teacher got a call from the office saying I need to go down and see a Mr. Greenleaf. I didn’t know Mr. Greenleaf, but it turned out that he was an armed school resource officer. I went down and found him, and he escorted me to his office. Then a second security officer walked in and sat behind me. Both began questioning me intensely. First, they began berating my tweet, although neither of them had read it; then they began aggressively asking questions about who I went to the range with, whose gun we used, about my father, etc. They were incredibly condescending and rude. Then a third officer from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office walked in, and began asking me the same questions again. At that point, I asked whether I could record the interview. They said no. I asked if I had done anything wrong. Again, they answered no. I asked why I was there. One said, “Don’t get snappy with me, do you not remember what happened here a few months ago?” They continued to question me aggressively, though they could cite nothing I had done wrong. They kept calling me “the pro-Second Amendment kid.” I was shocked and honestly, scared. It definitely felt like they were attempting to intimidate me. I was treated like a criminal for no reason other than having gone to the gun range and posted on social media about it.

On April 20 Kashuv countered the anti-gun school walk out with a pro-gun event focused on solutions to school security that do not infringe on the Second Amendment. He appeared as a guest on Breitbart News’ ‘“Bullets with AWR Hawkins” discussing his conviction that Republican lawmakers must quit playing defense and “grow the Second Amendment.”

