Donald Trump: Kim Jong-Un ‘Very Honorable’ Ahead of Planned Summit

Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump
AP

by Charlie Spiering24 Apr 20180

President Donald Trump revealed he was pleased with negotiations with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un ahead of their planned summit.

“He really has been very open and I think very honorable from everything we’re seeing,” Trump said.

The president commented on the ongoing diplomatic efforts with North Korea while speaking to reporters during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

He pointed out that North Korea had made “a lot of promises” in recent years but felt that the United States was in a stronger position to force a deal.

Trump confirmed that North Korean leaders still wanted to meet “as soon as possible” with him to discuss their nuclear program.

“We think that’s a great thing for the world,” Trump said.

Trump has praised the North Korean leaders after they announced plans to stop nuclear tests and ballistic missile tests. They also announced a decision to shut down the Poongye-ri nuclear test site.

“This is very good news for North Korea and the World – big progress!” Trump wrote on Twitter on Friday.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.