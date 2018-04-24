Donald Trump Says Ronny Jackson ‘Doesn’t Need’ Position as Veterans Affairs Secretary; Previews Decision Soon

President Donald Trump said that Admiral Ronny Jackson making a decision soon about whether or not he would withdraw from consideration for the Secretary of Veterans Affairs.

Trump said that he spoke to Jackson, his White House physician and nominee to lead the VA and questioned whether he was willing to suffer the political fight of getting confirmed by the Senate.

“I said to him, ‘What do you need it for?’” Trump said. “I don’t want to put a man through a process like this. It’s too ugly and too disgusting.”

Recent reports have detailed allegations from former medical staffers surrounding his job as the White House physician, as the Senate postponed confirmation hearings for the position.

Trump said that he supported Jackson, but said that his physician would make a decision soon on whether or not to withdraw his name from consideration.

“He’s a fine man, I will always stand behind him,” he said.