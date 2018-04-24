Former NRA President Doubles Down: Yeti Demanded NRA Cease Using Cooler Company Logo After Parkland

NRA President and current Unified Sportsmen of Florida (USF) Executive Director Marion Hammer says Yeti coolers demanded the NRA cease using the cooler company’s logo after the Parkland school shooting.

On April 21, Breitbart News reported Hammer’s announcement that Yeti coolers cut ties with the NRA Foundation. Over the next 24 hours, a #BoycotttYeti movement emerged on Twitter and videos of people shooting, crushing, and otherwise destroying their Yeti coolers began making their way onto Facebook, YouTube, and other social media outlets.

Yeti released a statement on Monday claiming the NRA-ILA’s statement about the cooler company cutting ties with the NRA Foundation was “inaccurate”:

On Tuesday, Hammer emailed Breitbart News a response to the Yeti statement. The statement said:

YETI severed ties with the NRA and is now engaging in damage control after a backlash from many of its customers. In early March, YETI refused to place a previously negotiated order from NRA-ILA, citing “recent events” as the reason – a clear reference to the tragedy in Parkland, Florida. YETI then delivered notice to the NRA Foundation that it was terminating a 7-year agreement and demanded that the NRA remove the YETI name and logo from all NRA digital assets, as well as refrain from using any YETI trademarks in future print material. While YETI is trying to spin the story otherwise, those are the facts. While Yeti can choose to run from the NRA, they can’t run from the facts.

Hammer concluded her statement by noting, “Whether this is due to the recent cancellation of the IPO from their New York City owners is a question only they can answer.”

