Left-Wing Activists Ready for Massive Protests if ‘Tyrant’ Trump Fires Mueller

MoveOn and other left-wing groups are organizing massive demonstrations if President Donald Trump fires Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Organizers had a planning session on a Sunday evening conference in which they outlined their plans for protests in every state and Washington, DC, if trump fires Mueller, pardons key witnesses, or replaces Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. Activists are planning to organize protests to start at 5 p.m. local time if the actions happen before 2 p.m. or noon the following day if the potential firings occur after 5 p.m.

“Our goal with these actions is to create an opportunity for anyone outraged by Trump’s abuse of power to engage immediately in voicing their concern,” the organizers stated. “Together, we will communicate unmistakably that this is not okay and that this act to undermine democracy is not going to be allowed to become a new normal.”

Rep. Luis Gutierrez (D-IL) has been hyping the potential protests in recent weeks. Gutierrez said that House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte’s (R-VA) plan to subpoena former FBI Director’s James Comey’s memos last week was a sign that House Republicans want to make it easier for President Donald Trump to derail Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Previously on the House floor, Gutierrez–citing Selma, the Prague Spring, and even Tiananmen Square in his typical over-the-top fashion, said anti-Trump Americans must be ready to “come to Washington, quickly, massively, energetically, in huge numbers when the shoe drops.”

“My fellow Americans, we must be ready to stand up again and again and answer the call when our nation is under attack and threatened by a tyrant,” Gutierrez added. “Together, the American people can fight petty disregard for law and order, the data-driven divisiveness and the media manipulation to defend the country we love. To do so, we must be ready and we must be together.”

On Monday, the White House insisted that Trump has no intention of firing Mueller.

“As we’ve said many times before, we have no intention of firing the special counsel,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.