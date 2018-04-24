Pro-Mass Immigration Koch Brothers Threaten GOP: Pass Amnesty for Illegal Aliens or Lose Our Funding in Midterms

The pro-mass immigration GOP megadonor billionaire Koch brothers are threatening Republicans running midterm campaigns, saying they want to see an amnesty for millions of illegal aliens passed or they will “closely evaluate” their aiding and funding of certain candidates.

The Koch brothers represent a number of organizations that purport to be conservative and libertarian-leaning, including Freedom Partners, the LIBRE Initiative, Americans for Prosperity, and Generation Opportunity. The billionaires’ businesses include Matador Cattle Company, Koch Pipeline, and Guardian Industries.

In an interview with The Hill, Americans for Prosperity President Tim Phillips said the pro-amnesty, pro-mass immigration Koch networks would “closely evaluate” their participation in GOP midterm races if those candidates did not help push an amnesty for the millions of illegal aliens who are eligible and enrolled in the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

Phillips said the Kochs are “disappointed” because the DACA amnesty has yet to pass through the GOP-controlled Congress, despite multiple attempts by the Republican establishment and Democrats. “We’ve been disappointed so far this year and it’s going to cause us to closely evaluate the involvement we may or may not have in individual races,” Phillips says.

Phillips said the Koch networks have told President Trump’s administration and House Speaker Paul Ryan of their disappointment over the lack of a DACA amnesty.

Breitbart News has closely chronicled the Koch brothers’ attempts to not only pass an amnesty for millions of illegal aliens but also keep the current policies of mass legal immigration intact to keep the U.S. labor market flooded and prevent wages for American workers from rising.

The Kochs’ most recent attempt to galvanize support for mass immigration came in the form of a seven-figure ad campaign in which they advocated for giving amnesty to millions of illegal aliens by using the words of the Washington, D.C., political establishment, which is unified not only on mass immigration, but also on endless free trade and foreign interventionism.

The Koch brothers’ agenda of a low-wage economy with mass immigration is at deep odds with Republican voters and Trump supporters. Most recent polling reveals that reducing overall immigration to the U.S. is more important than tax cuts, repealing Obamacare, and even destroying the Islamic State (ISIS).

Reducing immigration was a bigger priority for GOP voters than tax cuts, repealing Obamacare, getting the U.S. out of the Iran Deal, destroying ISIS, and expanding family leave. https://t.co/pUz16TCR6j — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) April 10, 2018