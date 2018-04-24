Report: Ty Cobb Overheard Discussing Trump Case in Public — Again

White House lawyer Ty Cobb was reportedly overheard discussing President Donald Trump’s legal affairs in public — again.

A Twitter user posted a photograph of Cobb, supposedly taken at Reagan National Airport on April 23, and commented that Cobb had been discussing his work with other White House lawyers who are involved in dealing with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s ongoing investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Guess who I saw today?

Leaving DC via Reagan Nat. Airport.

He pulled out two phones and proceeded to loudly talk about how they all needed to be on the same page,Jay and he and Rudy.

He didn’t even try to talk quietly. pic.twitter.com/ubAVFhsMAK — MIKE (@trumpanhator) April 23, 2018

“Rudy” is presumably former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, who is joining the president’s legal team, and “Jay” is presumably Jay Sekulow, who is already on the team.

Breitbart News has not confirmed the photograph or the conversation independently.

Last year, Cobb and then-fellow White House lawyer John Dowd were overhead discussing the investigation “casually and loudly” at an outside table at a Washington, DC, restaurant. The two were overhead by New York Times reporter Ken Vogel, who photographed them and posted the photo to Twitter.

Here’s a photo of Ty Cobb & John Dowd casually & loudly discussing details of Russia investigation at @BLTSteakDC while I sat at next table. pic.twitter.com/RfX9JLJ0Te — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) September 18, 2017

Dowd left the White House legal team last month, resigning without giving an explanation. His resignation came a few days after Mueller had sent a list of questions that he wished to ask President Trump to the White House.

