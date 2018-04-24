‘Stupid Question’: Donald Trump Shuts Down ABC News Reporter Jon Karl

US President Donald Trump (R) and French President Emmanuel Macron speak to the media in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 24, 2018. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
President Donald Trump welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron to the White House, but he was not pleased by a question from ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl.

Karl asked Trump whether he was considering a pardon for his personal lawyer Michael Cohen, after he was raided by the FBI.

“Stupid. Stupid question,” Trump replied at Karl, glaring at him.

The president will host a press conference with Macron later Tuesday afternoon.


