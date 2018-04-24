‘Stupid Question’: Donald Trump Shuts Down ABC News Reporter Jon Karl

President Donald Trump welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron to the White House, but he was not pleased by a question from ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl.
Karl asked Trump whether he was considering a pardon for his personal lawyer Michael Cohen, after he was raided by the FBI.
“Stupid. Stupid question,” Trump replied at Karl, glaring at him.
The president will host a press conference with Macron later Tuesday afternoon.
