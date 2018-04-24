Tent Cities Could Prevent Caravan of Asylum-Seekers from Becoming ‘Catch and Release’ Beneficiaries

Tent cities built along the United States-Mexico border could prevent a caravan of about 1,500 asylum-seekers from Central America from becoming the beneficiaries of the ongoing “Catch and Release” program, wherein foreign nationals are released into the U.S. while they await immigration and asylum hearings.

A caravan of 1,500 Central Americans, mostly from Honduras, are arriving in the U.S. this week, most likely through ports of entry as asylum-seekers, as Breitbart Texas reported.

Already, Attorney General Jeff Sessions has geared up his Department of Justice (DOJ) to effectively deal with and prevent the asylum-seekers from being released into the U.S. through Catch and Release by delivering more immigration judges and attorneys to the border.

While Sessions is implementing a legal wall to stop the caravan, Trump’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) could ask the hundreds of National Guard troops who have already been sent to the southern border to construct tent cities that could house asylum-seekers and border-crossers while they await their hearings.

As Breitbart News first reported, while the troops at the border are not authorized to act as fill-in Border Patrol agents, catching and detaining illegal aliens, they can construct barriers on the border.

"The Trump administration could set up tent cities along the southern border, similar to what President Clinton did in the 1990s… the National Guard has the authority to construct the tents on the border." https://t.co/DmtEQwfJRU — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) April 5, 2018

Former immigration judge Andrew Arthur has previously told Breitbart News that to unilaterally, temporarily end Catch and Release, the Trump administration could set up the tent cities along the southern border, similar to what President Clinton did in the 1990s.

Detaining the asylum-seekers and border-crossers in tent cities, coupled with Sessions’ deployment of more immigration judges and attorneys to the border, would speed up the court process and swiftly lead to foreign nationals either being allowed to stay in the U.S. or being deported.

Most significantly, the construction of tent cities would, at least temporarily, end Catch and Release.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.