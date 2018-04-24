Police: Woman Cuts Off Ex’s Penis with Garden Shears After He Leaked Sex Tape

A woman in Argentina was arrested for allegedly using a pair of garden shears to cut off her ex-boyfriend’s penis because he leaked their sex video, reports say.

Police have charged Brenda Barattini, 26, with the act of revenge against her former 40-year-old boyfriend after she allegedly discovered the man had shown friends a video of their sexual encounter.

Barattini allegedly chopped off 90 percent of the man’s penis on November 25 leaving him shocked and bloody. Police say that Barattini then ran from the premises

“I left to ask for help. I did not want anything to happen to him, besides I was afraid of the blood,” Barattini explained in a jailhouse interview with Argentina’s La Voz newspaper.

La Voz labeled the woman the “Lorena Bobbit from Cordoba,” but the woman insisted she only wounded the man.

“I wounded him with a pair of scissors,” Barattini exclaimed. “I cut off his penis, not his testicles. I cut off his penis. … I hurt him. I hurt him; there was no amputation.”

Barattini was also confused when authorities said they could not find the sex video she claimed her boyfriend was showing people. “I don’t know what happened,” she said.

The woman’s attorneys claim that she attacked the victim—identified only as Sergio F—because he was sexually assaulting her. But Sergio’s attorneys claim that there was no such attack, according to Fox News.

In fact, Sergio’s attorneys say that the man was tricked and that the attack occurred when he thought the pair was involved in a “sexual game in which he was blindfolded.”

Doctors were unable to reattach the victim’s penis, and he has reportedly been left depressed as he waits for more operations to improve the use of his member.

An Argentine prosecutor told La Voz that “it’s very likely” Sergio has now “lost the ability to be able to father children.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.