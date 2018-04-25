Millennial Mom Christina Hagan Runs Against Establishment in Ohio: ‘I’m Young And I Have a Country to Defend’

Ohio’s “America First” 16th District congressional candidate, State Rep. Christina Hagan (R), a 29-year-old wife and mother who’s been endorsed by “Women For Trump,” says she is running against the failures of the political establishment, telling Breitbart News that she has “a country to defend.”

During an interview with Breitbart News’s Political Editor Matt Boyle and Deputy Political Editor Amanda House on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Sunday, Hagan derided Democrats and the Republican establishment for failing to implement President Trump’s agenda to reduce legal immigration levels to boost the wages of American workers.

“The problem is, the Democrat Party and the Republican Party have been chasing special interest votes for so long that they have left the American people behind,” Hagan said. “And I simply will not do it because I can’t afford to do it. I’m young, and I have a country to defend.”

Hagan said immigration levels, at which the U.S. admits more than 1.5 million illegal and legal immigrants every year, needed to be reduced for both national security and economic reasons:

I mean being a young millennial conservative mother and having a strong perspective based in facts on the issue of immigration, both illegal and regular immigration. Our United States population and the volume of people that we’re having entering the United States while we have impoverished veterans and veterans that aren’t being served and middle-class Americans who have had stagnated wages is a very serious both national security issue and an economic issue and its one that we cannot afford to ignore when we have $23 trillion in debt. [Emphasis added] So as a legislator, I would have a very target, laser-focus on this specific issue. I would support things like the RAISE Act that the president has endorsed. I would fight to end chain migration. I would work on obviously getting the infrastructure, the wall built. I mean how long are we going to talk about building a wall and instead we’re continuing to fund Planned Parenthood and continuing to do all of the things we said we wouldn’t do on the campaign trail. For me, I’ve delivered on my campaign promises for the last seven years. That’s why people kept sending me back. [Emphasis added] And when I go to Washington D.C., I’m going to do the things I said I would do and so we need to end the dangerous Diversity Visa Lottery. We can’t allow terrorists to come into this country on a Diversity Visa Lottery, it is absolutely ludicrous that we would put our American citizens in harms way…

Hagan, who is opposed by the pro-mass immigration Chamber of Commerce, told Breitbart News that immigration-cutting reform efforts like Civil Rights icon Barbara Jordan‘s is evidence that Trump is interested in reducing the burden that mass immigration disproportionately places on working and middle-class Americans.

“When you understand that Barbara Jordan put forth similar immigration reforms under the Clinton administration, that then shows that our current president is not a racist; our president is pragmatic and he’s thinking about our future, just like the Democrat Party was several years ago,” Hagan said.

Americans are sick of Washington kicking the can down the road on illegal immigration. We must: 1) Secure our borders and build the Wall 2) Implement mandatory E-Verify 3) End the Diversity Visa Lottery 4) End Chain Migration No more excuses. The time is NOW!#MAGA 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/d4A4qhTPjz — Christina Hagan (@RepHagan) February 17, 2018

Hagan’s primary opponent, Anthony Gonzalez, has received the backing of the GOP establishment, including Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL). If elected, Hagan would be the youngest woman ever elected to Congress.

Listen to Christina Hagan’s full interview here:

Currently, the U.S. admits more than 1.5 million legal and illegal immigrants every year, with more than 70 percent coming to the country through the process known as “chain migration,” whereby naturalized citizens can bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the U.S. In the next 20 years, the current U.S. legal immigration system is on track to import roughly 15 million new foreign-born voters. Between seven and eight million of those foreign-born voters will arrive in the U.S. through chain migration.

The already slightly tightened labor market under Trump’s economic nationalist agenda, which Hagan avidly supports, has secured high-paying industry jobs for American teens, as well as history-making wage growth for American workers in the construction industry, the garment industry, for workers employed at small businesses, black Americans, restaurant workers, and high-paying wages for overtime workers.

