NRA Breaks 15-Year Fundraising Record with Nearly $2.5 Million in March

The NRA broke a 15-year fundraising record by taking in nearly $2.5 million for its Political Victory Fund in the month of March alone.

From March 1 through March 31 the fund raised $2.4 million, an increase of roughly $1.5 million over the amount the fund took in during the same time last year.

The Miami Herald reports that the $2.4 million collected in March “is the most money raised by the NRA’s political arm in one month since June 2003.”

Donations during March 2018 eclipsed other high water marks for the Political Victory Fund. For example, January and February 2013–the two month immediately following the Sandy Hook Elementary School attack–saw fundraising totals of $1.1 million and $1.5 million. The figure of $1.5 million was surpassed by nearly one million dollars last month.

The $2.4 million consisted largely of donations totaling $200 or less, which means the number of donors was substantial.

February gifts to the NRA’s political action committee provided a precursor to the Political Victory Fund’s March windfall. Breitbart News reported that donations to the NRA’s political action committee tripled in February, as celebrities, establishment media, and student activists blamed the NRA for the Parkland shooting. The Washington Free Beacon noted that the NRA PAC received $779,063 in donations in February versus $247,985 in January.

