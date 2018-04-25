Poll: Six-in-Ten Back Trump’s Islamic Screening Policies

Only 14 percent of registered voters strongly oppose President Donald Trump’s border-security reforms, despite the establishment media’s depiction of the reforms as a “Muslim travel ban.”

In contrast, the policy is strongly supported by twice as many voters — 32 percent — and is also “somewhat” supported by 24 percent, the survey shows. That support is likely understated because 14 percent of respondents declined to answer.

The survey data means that just one in seven voters strongly opposes the reform, which sets new curbs on visits by people from Islamic countries where wars and hostile governments spur violence against non-Muslims.

In contrast, one in three voters strongly supports the reform, while almost six out of 10 strongly support or “somewhat support” the security measure against Islamic jihad. Most of the countries are Muslim population countries.

The survey was published just as the Supreme Court met to hear arguments against the policy from pro-migration groups.

Swing-voting independents matched national views, with 29 percent strongly supporting the policy, 13 percent strongly opposing the policy and 18 percent declining to answer.

Only 25 percent of consistent Democrats strongly opposed the policy, while 13 percent strongly agreed.

The poll complements prior surveys which show that Americans will welcome visitors from Muslim country, but strongly oppose any recognition of Islamic ideology.

For example, a 2016 survey showed that almost six in ten Americans say visitors and immigrants who support Islamic sharia ideology should be excluded from the country.

In June 2017, a survey of 1,989 registered voters by Morning Consult showed that 65 percent of people supported a new rule which requires foreigners from the six chaotic Muslim countries to show a relationship with an American organization or person to justify their entering the country.