Sarah Sanders: ‘I’ll Keep You Posted’ Whether Donald Trump Will Meet with Kanye West Again

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said she was unaware of any recent communications between President Donald Trump and rap superstar Kanye West.

“I don’t know of any conversation that they’ve had over the last week or so,” Sanders said when asked about the rapper during the White House press briefing.

Sanders said that she was only aware of West and Trump meeting at Trump Tower after the election.

“I’ll keep you posted if that changes at any time,” she added.

West sparked controversy in the rap community after praising Trump and telling friends that he “loved” the president.

On Wednesday, West said that he and Trump were “brothers” and shared the same “dragon energy,” although he clarified that he did not agree with the president 100 percent.

You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

my wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don't agree with everything Trump does. I don't agree 100% with anyone but myself. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

After the press briefing, West posted a picture of himself wearing a Trump #Maga hat:

we got love pic.twitter.com/Edk0WGscp6 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Thank you Kanye, very cool! https://t.co/vRIC87M21X — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2018

Later West posted a picture of a MAGA hat autographed by Trump: