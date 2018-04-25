Sarah Sanders: ‘I’ll Keep You Posted’ Whether Donald Trump Will Meet with Kanye West Again

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said she was unaware of any recent communications between President Donald Trump and rap superstar Kanye West.

“I don’t know of any conversation that they’ve had over the last week or so,” Sanders said when asked about the rapper during the White House press briefing.

Sanders said that she was only aware of West and Trump meeting at Trump Tower after the election.

“I’ll keep you posted if that changes at any time,” she added.

West sparked controversy in the rap community after praising Trump and telling friends that he “loved” the president.

On Wednesday, West said that he and Trump were “brothers” and shared the same “dragon energy,” although he clarified that he did not agree with the president 100 percent.

After the press briefing, West posted a picture of himself wearing a Trump #Maga hat:

Later West posted a picture of a MAGA hat autographed by Trump:


