WATCH: Hero in Cowboy Hat Disarms Suspect, Foils Armed Robbery

Surveillance video from a Mexico convenience store shows a man in a cowboy hat disarming an armed robber then holding him down while police are called.

The Daily Mail reports that the incident occurred on April 23.

The video begins with the suspect cocking his gun and pointing it at a female, then at the man in the cowboy hat. He then pivots 180 degrees to aim it at another customer, at which point the man in the cowboy hat grabs him from behind, knocking the gun out of his hands.

The suspect managed to pull a long knife but was brought to submission when store employees helped the man in the cowboy hat hold the suspect for police.

People on various social media platforms commented on the fact that the hero foiled a robbery without even losing his cowboy hat.

