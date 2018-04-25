Maxine Waters to Trump: ‘Please Resign’ so I Don’t Have to Impeach You

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), in an interview at the Time 100 Gala on Tuesday, said her advice to President Trump is to “please resign.”

The interviewer asked Waters if she had any advice for the president, and the California Democrat did not mince words.

“Please resign,” said Waters, one of Trump’s most vocal critics, after being honored at the Time 100 Gala in New York. “So that I won’t have to keep up this fight of your having impeached because I don’t think you deserve to be there. Just get out.”

Waters made the 2018 list of Time 100’s “most influential people” along with the anti-gun Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student activists, the Daily Show’s Trevor Noah, and Trump himself.

Actress Yara Shahidi wrote the tribute to Waters, praising her for leading the movement to “impeach” Trump.

“She is adored and admired by people who care about social justice and is oh so eloquent in letting the world, particularly the white men of Congress who dare test her acumen, know that she is not here for any nonsense,” Shahidi wrote.

Waters has made it a point as a congresswoman to criticize Trump or call for his resignation or impeachment.

In an interview with Bloomberg in November 2017, she said she “inspires” people by calling for Trump’s impeachment.

Waters has even resorted to personal attacks, calling the president a “racist” when she appeared on BET in February to give her response to Trump’s State of the Union address.

She also declined to attend this year’s State of the Union to protest Trump’s “character flaw.”