Birthday Tweets Express Love, Admiration for First Lady Melania Trump

Melania Trump

by Penny Starr26 Apr 20180

First lady Melania Trump celebrated her 48th birthday on Thursday. Twitter was flooded with birthday wishes for Trump, complimenting her style and grace.

Melania Knauss was born on April 26, 1970, in the city Novo Mesto in Slovenia and grew up in the Slovenian city of Sevnica. She worked as a professional model in Milan and Paris and moved to New York City in 1996.

She married Donald Trump in 2005 and became first lady of the United States when he was elected president in 2016.

Trump is also mother to 12-year-old son Barron Trump.

 

 


