Donald Trump: ‘Diamond and Silk Are Warriors’

President Donald Trump praised YouTube celebrity supporters Diamond and Silk, for continuing to fight for him and his agenda.

“Diamond and Silk are warriors by the way,” Trump said in an interview on Fox and Friends on Thursday morning. “We have great people in the Republican party.”

The president recalled the first time he watched Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson and invited them to speak at his political rallies.

“Somebody was talking about them on the internet, these two women, these two beautiful, wonderful women,” he said, adding that it only took him “two seconds” after watching them before realizing that they were great supporters.

The two YouTube stars will testify to the House House Judiciary Committee on Thursday to discuss their claims of Facebook censoring their content.