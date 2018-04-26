Donald Trump Endorses Keeping Senate in Session Seven Days a Week to Get Nominees Approved

President Donald Trump endorsed the idea of keeping the Senate in Washington, DC seven days a week to get his political and judicial nominees confirmed if Democrats continued obstructing the confirmation votes.

The idea was proposed to the president by Fox and Friends host Pete Hegseth during a phone interview on Thursday morning.

When asked if he supported the idea of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell keeping the Senate in session, Trump replied, “He should be doing that, and I think he will be doing that.”

He expressed his frustration that Democrats were “obstructionists” by demanding 30 hours per nominee debate, creating a massive backlog of confirmation votes.

“They take them out until the very very end,” Trump said, citing reports that it would take nine years for the Senate to confirm his nominees at the current pace.

Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn later told Hegseth in an interview that the Republican leadership team did threaten to keep the Senate in session this weekend in order to force a vote on Trump’s nominee for Ambassador of Germany Richard Grenell and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.