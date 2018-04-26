Donald Trump: Shania Twain ‘Made a Mistake’ By Walking Back Her Support

President Donald Trump commented on country star Shania Twain’s decision to walk back her comment that she would have voted for him.

“Shania, who I think is terrific, but she made a mistake, by sort of saying, ‘I wish I didn’t go public with it,” Trump said. “But we know how she feels.”

The president made his comments in a phone interview with Fox and Friends on Thursday morning.

Twain disappointed Trump supporters after she walked back her support of Trump in a series of messages on Twitter.

“My answer was awkward, but certainly should not be taken as representative of my values nor does it mean I endorse him,” she wrote.

But Trump said that celebrities who were brave enough to support him got more popular.

“People have done that and their amazed at what happens to their business, because we have tremendous support, we have tremendous fans,” he said.