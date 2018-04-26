Teacher and coach, 29-year-old Raquel Eleana Spencer, was behaving erratically at Northwest Whitfield High School where she was allegedly caught with heroin.

According to reporting by the Atlanta Journal-Consitution, both students and teachers had noticed Spencer’s strange behavior before she was approached by the school’s administrative officials. Spencer consented to a search of her person, upon which heroin was reportedly discovered.

In speaking with the Dalton Daily Citizen, Whitfield County Schools spokesman Eric Beavers said: “Since the safety of our students and staff is a top priority in our schools, the [school resource officer] asked the teacher if she would consent to a search. The teacher consented to the search. The officer found an illegal substance which led to her arrest.”

Whitfield County Sheriff Scott Chitwood has confirmed that Spencer is believed to have been under the influence of narcotics when arrested and taken to the Whitfield County Jail. Once she is released from jail, Spencer will be put on administrative leave. Spencer has worked at the school since 2013, serving not only as an English teacher but an assistant coach of cheerleading and a track and field coach.