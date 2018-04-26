Koch Brothers Use Abraham Lincoln to Push Amnesty for DACA Illegal Aliens

The pro-mass immigration GOP megadonor billionaire Koch brothers are pushing amnesty for millions of illegal aliens by using the words of former President Abraham Lincoln.

The Koch brothers represent a number of organizations that purport to be conservative and libertarian-leaning, including Freedom Partners, the LIBRE Initiative, Americans for Prosperity, and Generation Opportunity. The billionaires’ businesses include Matador Cattle Company, Koch Pipeline, and Guardian Industries.

An op-ed by James Davis, one of the leading executives for the Koch brothers, uses the words of Lincoln to promote an amnesty for millions of illegal aliens who are enrolled and eligible for the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

Davis writes:

At a moment of great turmoil in American history, Abraham Lincoln offered sound advice. … “Stand with anybody that stands right,” Lincoln advised. “Stand with him while he is right and part with him when he goes wrong.” [Emphasis added] … The same holds true when it comes to finding a solution for the Dreamers, immigrants who were brought to the United States as children and now face an uncertain future. More than 90% of Americans say it’s important to find a resolution to the issue. And, in practice, striking a deal to provide certainty for Dreamers and enhance border security should be easy. But lawmakers from both parties seem to be more interested in treating Dreamers as a political bargaining chip than human beings with the potential to contribute to our country. [Emphasis added]

As Breitbart News has chronicled, the Koch brothers are looking to push a DACA amnesty before the 2018 midterm elections, most recently saying that they would reevaluate their support for GOP candidates if those candidates did not push amnesty.

Pro-Mass Immigration Koch Brothers Threaten GOP: Pass Amnesty for Illegal Aliens or Lose Our Funding in Midtermshttps://t.co/Iq92J9nfiD — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) April 25, 2018

The Kochs’ efforts for amnesty and continued mass legal immigration, as with the big business lobby, will keep intact the never-ending flow of cheap foreign labor to the U.S., preventing wages for American workers from rising.

In a seven-figure ad campaign, the Koch brothers advocate for giving amnesty to millions of illegal aliens by using the words of the Washington, D.C., political establishment, which is unified not only on mass immigration, but also on endless free trade and foreign interventionism.

The slightly tightened labor market — a result of Trump’s increased border security and economic nationalist vision, which is opposed by the Koch brothers — has secured high-paying industry jobs for American teens, as well as history-making wage growth for American workers in the construction industry, the garment industry, for workers employed at small businesses, black Americans, and restaurant workers. The tight labor market has also secured high-paying wages for overtime workers. But, wage growth in recent months has flattened, as border crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border have risen to Obama era levels, with one expert saying that if the current immigration situation at the border continues, with no funding for Trump’s border wall, illegal immigration could increase in 2018 by 70 percent. Currently, the U.S. admits more than 1.5 million legal and illegal immigrants every year, with more than 70 percent coming to the country through the process known as “chain migration,” whereby naturalized citizens can bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the U.S. In the next 20 years, the current U.S. legal immigration system is on track to import roughly 15 million new foreign-born voters. Between seven and eight million of those foreign-born voters will arrive in the U.S. through chain migration.