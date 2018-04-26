Mike Pompeo Confirmation a ‘Pro-Life’ and ‘Religious Freedom’ Victory

National pro-life groups and religious freedom advocates are celebrating the Senate’s confirmation of Mike Pompeo as secretary of state.

Pompeo’s confirmation Thursday is a “pro-life victory,” states the leader of the Susan B. Anthony List (SBA List).

“Mike Pompeo will make an outstanding Secretary of State,” said SBA List President Marjorie Dannenfelser in a press statement. “He is strongly pro-life and committed to upholding the dignity of every human being as America’s top diplomat.”

Dannenfelser added:

The State Department is the first line of enforcement for President Trump’s pro-life agenda in foreign policy, from preventing American tax dollars from being used to promote abortion overseas, to defunding the UNFPA which has long been complicit in China’s brutal population control regime, to standing up to the international abortion lobby’s demand to declare abortion a “human right.” We congratulate Pompeo on his confirmation and thank President Trump for nominating pro-life leaders to serve in his Cabinet.

Prior to the vote Thursday, SBA List states the group “launched a five-figure digital ad and phone call campaign targeting key Senators and urging them to vote to confirm Pompeo.”

“The campaign has reached and mobilized more than 100,000 pro-life activists, generating thousands of constituent phone calls and tweets,” the pro-life organization added.

Family Research Council (FRC) also celebrated Pompeo’s confirmation. The organization said in a press statement it delivered 33,656 petitions to the U.S. Senate Wednesday urging senators to reject Sen. Cory Booker’s efforts to impose a religious test on the nominee.

“As Secretary of State, I have no doubt that Mike Pompeo will make international religious freedom a foreign policy priority–a matter which is especially important given that we now know religious freedom, long protected for its own sake, is also intricately connected to the security and prosperity of nations themselves,” said FRC President Tony Perkins.

“We will only have sustainable, long-term peace if we actually make religious freedom a foreign policy priority,” Perkins said in his response to Pompeo’s confirmation. “Mike Pompeo understands this and will make it happen as Secretary of State.”

Perkins added President Donald Trump “has been an agent of change in Washington.”

“Some agencies have been harder than others to transform since the last administration, and the State Department is an agency that needs a strong and competent leader to bring it into line with the President’s policies,” he added. “Mike Pompeo is the right person for the job to implement the Administration’s priorities abroad, and I look forward to working with him in his new capacity.”

Left-wing pro-abortion group Planned Parenthood condemned Pompeo’s confirmation on Twitter: