New York Teacher Accused of Sexually Molesting Boy in School Restroom

A teacher in the New York City public school system has been arrested and accused of sexually molesting a 14-year-old boy in a school bathroom, according to reports.

New York Police claimed Andre Braddy, a 34-year-old math teacher at Lenox Academy, PS 235, in Canarsie, had been sexually involved with the student for at least a month, ABC channel 7 reported.

Police became involved when the teenager alerted his parents to the alleged relationship. The parents also turned over to police some incriminating photos of the teacher found on the teen’s cell phone.

The algebra teacher was “charged with criminal sex act, act in a manner injurious to a child, and sex abuse.”

The Department of Education released a statement noting that Braddy was “immediately removed” from the school.

“These deeply disturbing allegations have no place in our schools and he was immediately removed from the school. He will remain away from students pending the outcome of the investigation and we will pursue his removal from payroll as soon as legally possible,” the statement read.

Braddy was immediately suspended with pay and will not be allowed contact with students unless proven innocent, the school system said.

