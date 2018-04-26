Photos of North Korea Meeting Between Pompeo and Kim Jong-un Posted

Commemorating the confirmation of Mike Pompeo as the next U.S. Secretary of State, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders posted photos of Pompeo‘s Easter weekend meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

President Donald Trump revealed the existence of the photos in a Thursday morning phone interview on Fox and Friends.

Pompeo‘s nomination had originally been resisted by Democrats and some Republicans but was finally confirmed by a tight 57-42 vote on Thursday afternoon.

Shortly after Pompeo was confirmed Sanders wrote, “Great to have Secretary Pompeo confirmed. He will do an excellent job helping @POTUS lead our efforts to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula. (photos from previously confirmed Easter weekend trip)”

The meeting between Pompeo and Kim was revealed in the news after it had already happened. A potential meeting between President Trump and Kim on the issue of denuclearization of the Korean peninsula is not yet set but may occur in May or June. Trump told Fox viewers during the Thursday morning interview that there was still five locations under consideration for such a meeting.

