Poll: Black Americans, Hispanics Increasingly Supportive of Reducing Immigration to Boost U.S. Wages

Black Americans and Hispanics are increasingly supportive of President Trump’s immigration agenda that would raise American wages by reducing the number of legal immigrants that enter the United States every year, whereby currently more than 1.5 million legal immigrants arrive annually.

A Harvard-Harris poll reveals that black Americans and Hispanics are increasingly supportive of Trump’s plan to cut legal immigration levels in nearly half by ending the process known as “chain migration,” whereby newly naturalized citizens are allowed to bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the U.S.

In total, about 65 percent of black Americans said they support Trump’s immigration compromise that would build a border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, end chain migration and the Diversity Visa Lottery, in exchange for allowing only the nearly 800,000 illegal aliens enrolled in the President Obama Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program to remain in the country.

The immigration-cutting, wage-boosting plan has grown in popularity among black Americans, a demographic group that has been hit the hardest by mass immigration. Last month, about 55 percent of black Americans said they supported the plan.

The Visa Lottery program has imported about 30,000 foreign nationals to the U.S. from Iran, Syria, and Sudan, all countries which fund terrorism, as recognized by the State Department.

Under the lottery program, championed by former Sen. Ted Kennedy and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), the U.S. randomly gives out 50,000 visas every year to foreign nationals from a multitude of countries, including those with known terrorism problems – such as Afghanistan, Algeria, Egypt, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Trinidad and Tobago, Venezuela, Yemen, and Uzbekistan. Winners have undergone only minor screening from immigration officials, even when their ideology is hostile to Americans laws and culture.

Additionally, Hispanic Americans are even more supportive of reducing immigration than black Americans. The poll found that about 66 percent of Hispanics said they’d like to see the DACA-enrolled population remain in the U.S. so long as chain migration and the Visa Lottery are both ended and a border wall is constructed at the southern border.

Last month, about 61 percent of Hispanic Americans said they supported the plan.

Trump has pushed for the reduction in legal immigration to stem decades of wage stagnation from the Washington, D.C.-imposed economic model of cheap labor that has benefited corporations and the wealthy the most.

Meanwhile, mass immigration through chain migration — whereby the U.S. admits more than one million illegal and legal immigrants every year — has come at the expense of America’s working and middle class, which has suffered from poor job growth, stagnant wages, and increased public costs to offset the importation of millions of low-skilled foreign nationals.

In his own administration, Trump has had to endure pushback on the immigration reduction plan from allies of the Republican establishment. Figures like Legislative Affairs Director Marc Short, Budget Director Mick Mulvaney, and House Speaker Paul Ryan have failed to push Trump’s popular immigration agenda, instead securing a tax reform agenda that is much less influential with voters.

Opponents of ending chain migration not only include the establishment media, but also the billionaire GOP mega-donors the Koch brothers, the Democratic Party, the Republican establishment, the Bush dynasty, the big business lobby, and the open borders lobby.