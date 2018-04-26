Sen. Ted Cruz Makes Plea for Alfie Evans, Warns Against ‘Socialized Medicine’

Sen. Ted Cruz took to Twitter to explain the plight of U.K. toddler Alfie Evans and to warn Americans about the dangers of “socialized medicine.”

In a tweetstorm Wednesday, the Republican senator from Texas described Alfie’s situation from his birth and subsequent illness, to the refusal of both the U.K. and European courts to allow Alfie’s parents to pursue treatment for him at a Vatican hospital:

Alfie Evans was born on May 9, 2016 in the United Kingdom. When he was only several months old, he was struck by a mysterious illness, and slipped into coma. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 25, 2018

Doctors initially thought that Alfie would not survive long, but he fought back time and time again, until a chest infection forced him to rely on a ventilator. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 25, 2018

Alfie’s parents, Kate James and Tom Evans, wish to seek experimental treatments for what is thought to be a mitochondrial condition. Italy has granted Alfie citizenship and offered to transport him to a Vatican hospital. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 25, 2018

But UK and European courts have denied their right to seek alternate treatments for their son and instead have forcibly kept him in a hospital. Now they have turned off the ventilator and are waiting for him to die. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 25, 2018

These events remind us of the tragic case of Charlie Gard last year. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 25, 2018

It is a sad irony that while the people of the UK are busy celebrating a royal birth, its government is brushing off a commoner’s right to life. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 25, 2018

It is a grim reminder that systems of socialized medicine like the National Health Service (NHS) vest the state with power over human lives, transforming citizens into subjects. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 25, 2018

Alfie’s life support was turned off two days ago. NHS doctors expected that he would pass away within minutes. Again, he fought back; at the time of this writing, he is continuing to breathe without assistance. But time is of the essence. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 25, 2018

I urge the UK government to grant the Evans family’s request to treat their precious child in Italy. Americans strive to achieve the promise of “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness” for all our citizens, no matter how young or old. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 25, 2018

I encourage all my fellow Americans to join me today in praying for Alfie and his family. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 25, 2018

As Breitbart London reported, more than 100 supporters of the toddler and his parents gathered outside Alder Hey Children’s Hospital Wednesday night, continuing their two-week vigil.

Alfie’s parents have also received support in a tweet from Polish President Andrzej Duda:

Alfie Evans must be saved! His brave little body has proved again that the miracle of life can be stronger than death. Perhaps all that's needed is some good will on the part of decision makers. Alfie, we pray for you and your recovery! — Andrzej Duda (@AndrzejDuda) April 25, 2018

In the U.S., Ashley McGuire, a senior fellow with the Catholic Association, called out Catholic bishops and lay leaders in the U.K. for “abandoning Catholic social teaching and splitting from the Pope by defending the government instead of Alfie and his family.”

“The Church has long been the first and only voice to speak out for truth and defend the vulnerable,” McGuire said in a statement. “True to that legacy, the Pope spoke out in defense of Alfie Evans and the fundamental human rights of his parents to do all they can to save the life of their child.”

“It is moments such as these that Catholics, especially leaders like Austen Ivereigh, are called to stand apart from the fray and defend the truth even when it contradicts the powers that be,” she added. “We thank the Pope for his leadership and look to U.K. Catholic leaders to join him in standing for Church teaching.”