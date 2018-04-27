Donald Trump Celebrates North and South Korea Summit: ‘KOREAN WAR TO END!’

President Donald Trump commented on the historic meeting between the leaders of North Korea and South Korea.

“KOREAN WAR TO END! The United States, and all of its GREAT people should be very proud of what is now taking place in Korea!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The leaders signed a statement recognizing a common goal of “a nuclear-free Korean peninsula” and their desire to officially end the Korean War.

“After a furious year of missile launches and Nuclear testing, a historic meeting between North and South Korea is now taking place,” Trump wrote. “Good things are happening, but only time will tell!”

Kim Jong-Un crossed the border into South Korea for the meeting, the first time in history a North Korean leader had done so.

“I came here to put an end to the history of confrontation,” he told the leaders of South Korea.

Trump also gave credit to Chinese President Xi Jinping for the successful summit.

“Please do not forget the great help that my good friend, President Xi of China, has given to the United States, particularly at the Border of North Korea,” he wrote. “Without him it would have been a much longer, tougher, process!”

KOREAN WAR TO END! The United States, and all of its GREAT people, should be very proud of what is now taking place in Korea! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2018

After a furious year of missile launches and Nuclear testing, a historic meeting between North and South Korea is now taking place. Good things are happening, but only time will tell! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2018