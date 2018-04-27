Donald Trump Hopeful to Achieve Peace with North Korea ‘for the World’

President Donald Trump signaled optimism that he could achieve peace with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, saying he felt he had a responsibility to succeed.

“It’s certainly something that I hope I can do for the world,” Trump said.”This is beyond the United States, this is a world problem.”

Trump spoke about the rapid developments of peace among North and South Korea during a press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

He said that he felt a “responsibility” to succeed in achieving peace in the region, adding that if he failed it would be a “tough time” for many people in the world.

Trump recalled that when he met with President Obama he told him that it would be his biggest challenges he would face as president.

“Honestly, I wish it was handled earlier, I wish it was handled by another administration years ago,” Trump said, blaming past administrations in the last 25 years for not solving the problem.

The president would not comment when asked if he had spoken to Jong-un.

Trump also thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping for helping the United States bring North Korea to the table with tough sanctions.

“He did it, and he did it because of a relationship that we have,” he said.

Trump also scoffed at diplomatic “experts” who were skeptical of his decision to negotiate with Kim Jong-Un.

“I get a big big kick out of that,” he said.