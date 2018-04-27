Illegal Alien Cop Killer Ejected from Court for Shouting Racial Slurs at Victim

An illegal alien who was convicted of murdering two police officers was again escorted out of a California courtroom on Wednesday after erupting in a race-tinged outburst aimed at his victims.

Convicted killer Luis Bracamontes continued his incredibly erratic behavior during the victim statements phase of his trial after having been previously convicted and sentenced to death for the October 2014 murders of Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Danny Oliver and Placer County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Davis Jr.

The behavior is a repeat of his actions at a previous hearing. During his sentencing, Bracamontes laughed, said he wished he had killed more people, and showed no remorse for the rampage that left several dead and more seriously injured. Eventually, he was ejected from the courtroom for his behavior.

On Wednesday, Bracamontes repeated his abhorrent behavior, this time taunting the victims who came before the court to relate how their encounter with the convicted killer altered their lives, Fox News reported.

In one case, Bracamontes hurled profane language at Placer County Deputy Chuck Bardo. He also yelled racial slurs at motorist Anthony Holmes, a black man whom Bracamontes shot five times during the 2014 rampage.

Deputy Bardo called Bracamontes a coward, and as the convict was led away from the court for a second time during the proceedings, he remarked, “In the true fashion of a coward, he retreats.”

Bracamontes, who had been deported several times before his deadly assaults, was sentenced to death on March 27 for shooting Sheriff Danny Oliver in the head and then going on a rampage of carjacking and shootings across multiple counties.

Bracamontes’s wife, Janelle Monroy, was also charged and then convicted of assisting her murderous husband. She was sentenced to almost 25 years in prison.

