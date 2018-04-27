Radio Host Michael Savage Endorses Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker: He’s ‘the Real McCoy’

Syndicated Radio Host Michael Savage said in a conversation with a caller on Thursday that he hopes Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) will replace Paul Ryan (R-WI) as house speaker.

On his The Savage Nation radio show, Savage took a “political call.”

The caller asked if he has the “impression that McCarthy is going to work with President Trump?”

“Or is he going to do a lot of nothing?” the caller asked.

“No, no, no,” Savage replied. “He is the alpha and omega of Ryan. He is the opposite of Ryan.”

“First of all he comes from a very conservative district of California–the Bakersfield area,” Savage said. “Secondly, he has a true track record of being a conservative.”

“Thirdly he is on record of wanting to support Trump’s conservative points of view,” Savage said. “He’s going to be the real McCoy.”

“I cannot wait for McCarthy to become the speaker of the house–I think we are going to have a whole different world when he does,” Savage said.

Savage said some of the most effective politicians are not always in the spotlight.

“So we say how do we know what he is going to be and how do you know that?” Savage said. “Let’s look at where he comes from and who he represents.”

“He represents the most conservative district in California–maybe the only real conservative district left, in the Bakersfield area,” Savage said. “That should say a lot–he doesn’t come from San Francisco.”

“I have great hope for him, and I don’t think I’m going to be disappointed,” Savage said.

“Oh wow I’m glad,” the caller said.

“I think we have to have hope and faith in what’s coming,” Savage said.