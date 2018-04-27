Donald Trump Celebrates End of House Intelligence Investigation: We Should ‘Get On with Our Lives’

President Donald Trump celebrated the end of the House Intelligence Committee investigation on Friday.

“I was very honored by the report. It was totally conclusive, strong, powerful,” Trump said.

The president commented on the report after meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and spoke briefly to reporters in the Oval Office.

“What we really should do is get on with our lives and get on with a lot of things,” Trump said.

He added that the report showed “no collusion” between Russia and the Trump campaign and pointed reporters to a section of the report on election activity by the Hillary Clinton campaign.

“Maybe somebody ought to look at that,” he said.