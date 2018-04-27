Kelli Ward Senate Campaign Expands Staff Roster

Dr. Kelli Ward revealed three new hires for key positions in her U.S. Senate campaign on Thursday.

The campaign manager of Arizona’s Rep. David Schweikert’s 2012 re-election campaign will serve now as Ward’s campaign manager, according to a campaign release. Shawn Dow was Arizona campaign director for Sen. Rand Paul’s 2016 presidential campaign. Dow has spent more than a decade in leading campaign roles.

Ward’s new senior communications adviser was the presidential campaign spokesman for Sen. Ted Cruz’s 2016 campaign, Ron Nehring. Nehring previously served as chairman of the California Republican Party and before that, as chairman of the San Diego County Republican Party. In 2014, he ran for the office of lieutenant governor of California.

The campaign’s new research director is presidential campaign veteran Dr. Mark Campbell. Campbell was political director for Sen. Ted Cruz’s presidential campaign. Before that, he served on Rudy Giuliani’s 2008 presidential campaign as national political director alongside Jason Miller. In 2000, he worked as a consultant on the presidential election recount for George W. Bush. He also worked on George H.W. Bush’s 1988 presidential campaign.

“Arizonans want to see bold Republican ideas for economic growth, secure borders, and powerful national defense put into action,” said Dr. Ward upon the announcement of the new staffing. “President Trump is delivering for the American people, but much more work remains to be done. I couldn’t ask for a more talented and prepared campaign team that is ready for everything the Democrats will try to do to take this seat.”

Ward is running to replace retiring Sen. Jeff Flake as U.S. senator from Arizona. She previously challenged Sen. John McCain for his seat and served in the Arizona State Senate before that. She is a medical doctor and continued working as a doctor after her election to the Arizona State Senate.

Last August, President Donald Trump declared it was “great to see that Dr. Kelli Ward is running against Flake Jeff Flake”:

Great to see that Dr. Kelli Ward is running against Flake Jeff Flake, who is WEAK on borders, crime and a non-factor in Senate. He's toxic! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

By late October, Sen. Jeff Flake had announced he would not run for re-election.

Arizona will hold its primary election on August 28. Rep. Martha McSally and former Sheriff Joe Arpaio are also competing for the seat on the Republican side, while Rep. Kyrsten Sinema seeks the seat for the Democrats.

Dr. Ward enjoys endorsements from Sen. Rand Paul; Rep. Steve King; Fox News hosts Laura Ingraham, Sean Hannity, and Mark Levin; and former Trump administration official Dr. Sebastian Gorka.

