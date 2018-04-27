‘Women For Trump’ Release Ad for Christina Hagan: She’s ‘A Strong Supporter’ of Agenda

The organization “Women For Trump” is releasing their newest ad campaign for Ohio’s 16th District congressional candidate Christina Hagan, calling her “a strong supporter of President Trump.”

The ad campaign will air in the 16th District of Ohio just ahead of the Republican primary, where Hagan is running against the GOP establishment-backed candidate Anthony Gonzalez, who has the endorsements of Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL).

“Anthony Gonzalez is backed by the Republican Party establishment and he just moved [to Ohio] from San Fransisco,” the Women For Trump ad states of Gonzalez’s connections to the establishment wing of the GOP.

“Gonzalez is the swamp’s choice,” the ad continues.

Hagan, the ad continues, has been endorsed by the anti-establishment, pro-Trump wing of the GOP, receiving support from the Freedom Caucus, the National Rifle Association (NRA), Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), and Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC).

“Conservative Christina Hagan, Women For Trump’s choice for Congress,” the ad finishes.

In an interview with Breitbart News, Hagan slammed mass legal and illegal immigration, saying she wants to see the Republican-controlled Congress do more to follow through on Trump’s pro-American immigration agenda that would reduce legal immigration levels to raise the wages of American workers.

“Our United States population and the volume of people that we’re having entering the United States while we have impoverished veterans and veterans that aren’t being served and middle-class Americans who have had stagnated wages is a very serious both national security issue and an economic issue and its one that we cannot afford to ignore when we have $23 trillion in debt,” Hagan told Breitbart News.

If elected, Hagan would be the youngest woman ever elected to Congress.