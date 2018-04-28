Fitton: Has Justice Finally Caught Up with Andrew McCabe?

The Justice Department Inspector General reportedly issued a criminal referral of former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe to the U.S. Attorney’s office in Washington, DC.

The wheels of justice may have finally caught up with McCabe for repeatedly lying under oath to investigators. It’s high time America had some accountability for his misconduct.

Judicial Watch uncovered documents about McCabe’s conflicted handling of the Clinton investigation that should have triggered action months ago. Our finds on FBI and McCabe corruption generated irresistible public pressure for accountability.

McCabe’s potential criminal acts, on James Comey’s watch, are further proof that both the Clinton email and Trump-Russia investigations were irredeemably compromised. The Clinton email investigation was a sham, and the Trump-Russia investigation is an abuse. Unfortunately, the cover-up continues. The Justice Department and FBI are playing shell games, refusing to turn over McCabe text messages in our FOIA litigation.

Judicial Watch discovered that McCabe was thoroughly steeped in a conflict of interest while he participated in the investigation of Hillary Clinton’s email scandal. Despite massive contributions from Clinton ally Terence McAuliffe to McCabe’s wife’s 2015 political campaign, he did not recuse himself from the investigation until just a week before the 2016 presidential election. Judicial Watch also forced out documents showing that McCabe used FBI resources for his wife’s campaign.

Separately, the FBI failed to turn over any McCabe text messages in a final response to our September 2017 Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit, Judicial Watch filled it on behalf of Jeffrey A. Danik, a 30-year veteran FBI supervisory special agent, against the Department of Justice for records related to McCabe (Jeffrey A. Danik v. U.S. Department of Justice (No. 1:17-cv-01792)).

This lawsuit seeks text messages and emails of McCabe referencing: Dr. Jill McCabe, Jill, Common Good VA, Terry McAuliffe, Clinton, Virginia Democratic Party, Democrat, Conflict, Senate, Virginia Senate, Until I return, Paris, France, Campaign, Run, Political, Wife, Donation, OGC, Email, or New York Times. It’s a simple request yet, it has thus resulted in FBI games, obfuscation, and stonewalling.

The Inspector General’s criminal referral is just the first step in cleaning up the Deep State corruption that metastasized under the Obama administration and continues to this day.