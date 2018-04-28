GOP Establishment Spending $1000s to Stop Pro-Trump Christina Hagan in Ohio Congressional Race

The Republican establishment is spending thousands of dollars in the Ohio 16th Congressional race to support Anthony Gonzalez against “America First” candidate Christina Hagan, who wants to see President Trump’s economic nationalist and pro-American immigration agenda implemented.

Gonzalez has filled his campaign’s coffers with thousands of dollars from key members of the Republican establishment and the failed “Never Trump” movement that sought to railroad Trump’s historic 2016 presidential victory against Hillary Clinton.

A report by Cleveland.com reveals the GOP establishment’s efforts to pour money into Gonzalez’s campaign in order to stop State Rep. Christina Hagan (R-OH), the pro-Trump, 29-year-old millennial mother who has campaigned on supporting the populist “America First” agenda of economic nationalism, immigration reductions, and less foreign interventionism.

Gonzalez, most recently, has received:

$10,000 from a PAC associated with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA)

$5,000 from a PAC associated with anti-Trump Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH)

Additionally, Gonzalez received support and funding from Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH), who has voted consistently in Congress since 2015 to import more cheap, foreign workers to compete against Americans for blue-collar and white-collar U.S. jobs.

Hagan — endorsed by the anti-establishment House Freedom Caucus and populist Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) — previously told Breitbart News that she supports Trump’s plan to cut legal immigration levels in half to raise the wages of American workers. Currently, the U.S. admits more than 1.5 million legal immigrants a year, leaving the country’s working and middle classes with decades of wage stagnation.

.@RepHagan: "Our United States population and the volume of people that we’re having entering the United States while we have… middle-class Americans who have had stagnated wages is a very serious both national security issue and an economic issue." https://t.co/4jW2YUUlHM — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) April 28, 2018

In the 2016 presidential election, Portman infamously announced that he would not vote for Trump, acting as a key member of the “Never Trump” movement. Today, Portman is backing Gonzalez against Hagan in the Ohio congressional race.

While Gonzalez has raked in the cash and support from the anti-Trump, GOP establishment, Hagan has garnered endorsements from the National Rifle Association (NRA), as well as the group “Women For Trump.”

Most recently, as Breitbart News reported, Women For Trump released an ad campaign for Hagan, calling her a “strong supporter” of Trump’s “America First” agenda. Meanwhile, the ad blasts Gonzalez, noting that the establishment-backed candidate has recently moved to the Ohio district from liberal San Francisco, California.

“Anthony Gonzalez is backed by the Republican Party establishment and he just moved [to Ohio] from San Fransisco,” the ad states. “Gonzalez is the swamp’s choice.”

If elected, Hagan would be the youngest woman ever elected to Congress.

“The problem is, the Democrat Party and the Republican Party have been chasing special interest votes for so long that they have left the American people behind,” Hagan previously told Breitbart News. “And I simply will not do it because I can’t afford to do it. I’m young, and I have a country to defend.”