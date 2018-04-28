Supporters Chant ‘Nobel!’ for Donald Trump Success in North Korea

President Donald Trump’s supporters believe that he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize, in response to the peace process underway on the Korean peninsula.

A crowd of supporters started chanting “Nobel, Nobel, Nobel!” as the president talked about these accomplishments on Saturday at a campaign rally in Washington Township, Michigan.

Trump laughed and responded, “I just want to get the job done,” and added, “Strength is going to keep us out of nuclear war.”

He continued mocking the “fake news” media critics who were on the air questioning whether he had anything to do with the successful peace developments.

“I’ll tell you what, how about everything! And even President Moon said that,” Trump said, referring to the South Korean President.

Trump repeated he was not about to play games with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, despite the positive signs for peace.

“We’ll see how it goes, and again, whatever happens, happens,” he said. “I’m not going to be a John Kerry who made that horrible Iran deal.”