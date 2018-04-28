Donald Trump: CNN’s James Clapper Is ‘a Lying Machine’

President Donald Trump berated former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper on Twitter Saturday after it was revealed he denied speaking to journalists about the contents of the unproven Democrat-funded “dossier” before admitting doing so.

“Clapper lied about (fraudulent) Dossier leaks to CNN,” Trump wrote. “He is a lying machine who now works for Fake News CNN.”

In a report released by the House Intelligence Committee, investigators wrote that Clapper “flatly denied” speaking to journalists about the dossier, despite admitting later in the interview that he discussed it with CNN’s Jake Tapper:

Former DNI James Clapper first told the House Intel Committee he never discussed the dossier with journalists. Then he later admitted discussing the dossier with CNN's Jake Tapper around the time CNN reported that Obama and Trump got a briefing on it. pic.twitter.com/M09rQiiTf0 — Kristina W⬛️g 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) April 27, 2018

After CNN reported on the dossier and BuzzFeed published the full document in January 2017, Clapper expressed “profound dismay” at the leaks, calling it “extremely corrosive and damaging to national security.”

Clapper joined CNN as a national security analyst in August 2017.