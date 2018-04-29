David Hogg Attends White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Campaigns Against NRA

Student gun control activist David Hogg attended Saturday’s White House Correspondents’ Association dinner and campaigned against the NRA as he mingled with members of Congress.

The Daily Mail reports that Hogg came to the dinner as a guest of the The Daily Beast. He attended with Zion Kelly, an 18-year-old whose twin brother was shot dead last year.

Hogg used part of his time at the dinner pushing the newly created “No Rifle Association initiative” (#NoRA), of which he is a part. He was able to get six members of Congress to sign a #NoRA pledge that they will take no funding from the NRA:

Great meeting up with @zionkelly18 again in DC working the #WHCD got 6 congressman to sign the @noNRAmoney pledge today. Change is coming pic.twitter.com/JBNxfg575l — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) April 29, 2018

On April 20, Breitbart News reported the launch of #NoRA, noting that it included student activists like Hogg and Cameron Kasky, together with celebrities like Alec Baldwin, Ashley Judd, Jimmy Kimmel, W. Kamau Bell, Don Cheadle, Minnie Driver, Jon Favreau, Nathan Fillion, Jordan Horowitz, Julianne Moore, Michael Moore, Patton Oswalt, Annabella Sciorra, Jill Soloway, and Amber Tamblyn.

The group will be holding a protest May 5 of the NRA’s annual meetings in Dallas, Texas.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange