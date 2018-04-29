Donald Trump Writes off WHCD Dinner as a ‘Big Boring Bust’ — ‘Greg Gutfeld Should Host Next Year!’

President Donald Trump delivered his review of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Sunday morning. Sad!

“Everyone is talking about the fact that the White House Correspondents Dinner was a very big, boring bust…the so-called comedian really ‘bombed,'” Trump wrote on Twitter, referring to comedian Michelle Wolf’s controversial routine.

The president had some suggestions for the comedy act for next year’s dinner, raising questions whether he might attend in the future.

“Greg Gutfeld should host next year!” Trump wrote, citing Fox and Friends host Pete Hegseth.

Gutfeld also shared his loathing of the dinner on Saturday night during his Fox News show.

“We aren’t showing that crap. I was invited, so was Trump, we both said no,” he said.